(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth held his fifth town hall meeting in Waimea on Tuesday evening.

North Hawaiʻi residents gathered at the Waimea Hawaiian Homes Hall for the latest “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in”, which was video livestreamed over Facebook and on Nā Leo TV.

“We are thrilled to host the fifth town hall of our series in the heart of paniolo country,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release prior to the event. “These events have been vital platforms for ensuring that the voices of our communities across Hawaiʻi Island are heard loud and clear.”

The County says the town halls aim to establish “an open and transparent dialogue where residents can stay informed about local initiatives, express their concerns, and actively contribute to shaping the future of their respective communities.”