(BIVN) – The National Park Service has provided a schedule of events for August at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The list of events has been updated to reflect the addition of two July events that were rescheduled for August 12 (Uēkahuna ranger walk) and August 22 (After Dark in the Park with Don Swanson).

“All events are free, but entrance fees may apply,” park officials say. “Some programs are sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Programs are subject to change or cancellation without notice.”

From the National Park Service:

Fee-Free Day for the Great American Outdoors Act Anniversary! The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) was established to protect critical resources, expand recreational opportunities and focus on long-term sustainable operations in your national parks. At Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, GAOA funds will be used to rehabilitate both the aging water system and about 40 miles of perimeter fencing that protects native biodiversity. Entrance fees are waived in all U.S. national parks to commemmorate the Act anniversary.

When: Friday, August 4 all day

Where: All fee-charging national parks in Hawaiʻi and the U.S.

How the Mountains Grew: A New Geological History of North America. From the acclaimed author of Earthquake Storms, The Last Volcano and Mask of the Sun, John Dvorak takes us on a geological odyssey in his newest book, How the Mountains Grew. Join us for a special presentation as the author connects the dots to bring us beyond plate tectonics. Whether you’re a serious scientist or an armchair geologist you’ll enjoy this program. Books will be available for sale through the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association park store the evening of the program. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park programs and co-sponsored by the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Tuesday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Kapa Kuiki (Hawaiian Quilting) Demonstration. Hawaiians learned the basic method of kuiki (quilting) after the missionaries arrived in the early 1800s. As the art evolved, so did the patterns which were inspired by birds, plants and shadows on the ground. Join Cyndy Martinez as she shares her expertise in the beautiful art known as kapa kuiki, Hawaiian quiliting. Part of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s ongoing ‘Ike Hana Noʻeau (Experience the Skillful Work) Hawaiian cultural programs, and co-sponsored by Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association and the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Wednesday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: ʻŌhiʻa Wing (across Crater Rim Drive from Kīlauea Visitor Center)

Reflecting and Looking Ahead at Uēkahuna. Jaggar Museum and the buildings once used by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists at Kīlauea summit will soon be deconstructed. Join Park Ranger Mequette Gallegos and learn about the sacred landscape, Uēkahuna, on an easy guided walk and share #YourParkStory and memories of these special places. Envision a return of open space and an improved viewing area with expansive views of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera). No reservations required, haiku and story sharing encouraged! Free, but park entrance fees apply.

NEW DATE: Saturday, August 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Park at the former Jaggar Museum and meet in front of the restrooms.

Live Musical Performance by Kiliona Young. Kiliona Young is a multi-genre musician and songwriter from ʻŌlaʻa on Hawaiʻi Island. His music tells stories of love, hope, struggle and truth by employing a diversity of rhythms and melodies found in traditional Hawaiian music, reggae, blues, hip hop and soul. Kiliona has collaborated with artists like Pō & the 4fathers, the Kuahiwis and Moemoeā to name a few. Part of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s ongoing Nā Leo Manu Hawaiian cultural programs, and co-sponsored by Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Wednesday, August 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium.

Bee Conscious Coffee Talk. Join Alison Yahna, an organic gardener, permaculturalist and beekeeper. Alison holds a Master’s degree in teaching and has been a passionate educator for more than 30 years, with a special focus on bees and environmental issues. Learn from this “bee whisperer” about honeybees, their vital role in life on Earth, threats they face and how to “bee” a buddy!

When: Saturday, August 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

National Senior Day Kīlauea Summit Walk. Former President Ronald Reagan proclaimed August 21 “National Senior Citizens Day” in 1988, and to revitalize this special date, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will offer a free ranger-guided summit walk for older adults. The one-and-a-half mile walk will start and finish at Kīlauea Visitor Center, cross Crater Rim Drive to Kūpinaʻi Pali, and double back to Crater Rim Trail near Volcano House. Be prepared for sun, rain or wind and bring a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a rain jacket. Use a walking stick? Bring it! Limited to the first 40 people. Questions? Call (808) 985-6018.

When: Monday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Meet rangers at the flagpole in front of Kīlauea Visitor Center

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Uēkahuna: A Legacy of Science

Perched high on the rim of Uēkahuna since the late 1940s, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has been the hub of research and monitoring of Hawaiian volcanoes. The Reginald T. Okamura Building, constructed in 1985 and the heart of the observatory, was damaged beyond repair during the earthquakes of 2018. Join Don Swanson, who has a 55-year association with the observatory, as he takes us through the science conducted at this remarkable facility and the legacy being carried into the future. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park programs and sponsored by the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

NEW DATE: Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Nani O Kahuku: A One-Woman Living History Play. Re-live a day on historic Kahuku Ranch through this performance adapted by Jackie Pualani-Johnson directly from the diary of Hannah (Nani) Piʻilani Jones. Nani, portrayed brilliantly by actress Alya-Joy Kanehailua, was the eleventh and second-to-youngest child of George W.C. Jones, who owned Kahuku Ranch from 1871 to 1887. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park programs and co-sponsored by the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Tuesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Explore Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit, one of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s best-kept secrets, is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it’s free! Guided ranger programs and talks are offered on the weekends, check the park calendar for more info. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.

When: Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Enter Kahuku on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1939 and talk with the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea volcano. Dressed in period costume, actor Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up a free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai the day of the program. This program is subject to cancellation during inclement weather. Supported by Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network.

When: Fridays, August 4, 11, 18, & 25 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Stewardship at the Summit Rainforest Restoration. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment with written consent is required. Visit the park website for details.

When: August 5, 11, 19 & 25. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

Explore the Summit and Other Ranger-Led Walks. Discover Kīlauea volcano on an easy one-hour, ranger-led walk offered daily. Other ranger-led programs may be offered; check with rangers at Kīlauea Visitor Center for additional programs.

When: Explore the Summit is offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai