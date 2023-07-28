(BIVN) – The Universal Property & Casualty company plans to exit the Hawaiʻi insurance market, where its greatest concentration of policyholders is on Hawai‘i Island.

About 1,500 policies will be affected, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced on Thursday, after UPC announced its intent to depart the homeowners, condominium, and renters insurance market in the State. Some homeowners have already started receiving non-renewal notices, the department says.

UPC gave notice of its intent to withdraw as required by Hawai‘i state law, “and will withdraw from the market over a 13-month period, with the last policies to be effective August 31, 2024,” the Hawaiʻi DCCA says. “Non-renewal will begin with policies having anniversary dates on or after September 1, 2023.”

The DCCA included this information in its Thursday news release: