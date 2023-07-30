(BIVN) – Police report a three-year-old Kailua-Kona boy suffered critical head injuries following Friday evening car crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, south of Kaiminani Drive, near the 93.5-mile marker in North Kona.

From a police news release:

Responding to a 11:00 p.m. call, police determined that a northbound green 2007 Nissan Altima operated by a 26-year-old Kamuela woman rear-ended a gray 2018 Nissan Altima operated by a 32-year-old Kailua-Kona man. The 32-year-old man was pulling over to assist a friend that was having vehicle issues and was parked in the gravel median.

The 32-year-old male driver, along with his 26-year-old girlfriend, their five-year-old daughter, and three-year-old son, were all transported to the Kona Community Hospital for initial treatment. The three-year-old was subsequently transported to a hospital on Oahu where he is currently listed in critical condition. The 32-year-old male driver, his girlfriend, and their five-year-old daughter were later released.

The 26-year-old female driver was later arrested for:

• Negligent injury

• Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (OVUII)

• Driving while license is revoked for OVUII

The driver remains in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station while the investigation is ongoing.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.