(BIVN) – The next tropical storm has formed in the Eastern Pacific, and is expected to intensify into a major hurricane as it moves west.

Tropical Storm Dora is about 345 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving toward the west near 16 mph. “Rapid intensification is forecast during the next 24-36 hours and Dora could become a major hurricane towards the latter half of this week,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported, adding that “a gradual turn towards the west-southwest is expected over the next few days.”

Dora appears to be tracking towards the Central Pacific, well to the south of Hawaiʻi.

From the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: