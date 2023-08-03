(BIVN) – After months of delays, the long-awaited environmental review of a project to restore roads and waterlines lost during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea has finally been published.

The Puna Road and Waterline Draft Environmental Assessment is complete and available for public review, the County of Hawaiʻi announced on Thursday. “This marks the next step in $88 million in infrastructure restoration projects, making up $82 million for roads and $6 million for waterlines, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the 2018 Kīlauea eruption,” a County news release stated.

A public meeting on the Draft EA will be held via Zoom on August 8th, before the comment period ends on September 5, 2023.

From the Hawaiʻi County news release:

This draft EA covers the road and waterline construction on Upper and Lower Pohoiki Road, road and waterline construction from Highway 137 Kapoho Beach Road to Pohoiki Road, road construction for Highway 137 Pohoiki Road to MacKenzie, and finally, road construction at Lighthouse Road and Four Corners to Kapoho Beach Road. “We’re excited to see that FEMA has completed their portion of the Environmental Assessment for our project,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “It’s a significant milestone that brings us closer to breaking ground. We appreciate the community’s patience and support, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of our hard work in the upcoming construction phase.” There will be a 30-day public comment review period for this environmental assessment from August 3, 2023 to September 5, 2023. The County, in partnership with FEMA, will also hold a public review meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 5-6:30 p.m. on Zoom where residents can review and discuss the contents of the EA as well as the next steps in the project.