(BIVN) – Hurricane Dora, now a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and a major hurricane in the Eastern Pacific, continues to move toward the west near 18 mph.

As of 5 a.m. HST, Dora was 2,325 miles east southeast of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters say Dora has likely peaked in intensity, and expect to see gradual weakening during the next couple of days.

Hurricane Dora is expected to track to the south of Hawaiʻi next week. From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

A transition period is anticipated Sunday through early next week as the ridge strengthens to the north and Hurricane Dora enters the central Pacific on a westward track. Some moisture is forecast to pool northward into the area as an upper disturbance settles southward over the region Sunday night into Monday. This moisture combined with trades potentially becoming strong as the gradient tightens will support a brief period with higher rainfall chances. Thereafter, very dry and windy conditions (low inversion w/ 50 kt winds at 850 mb) are expected across the state as upper heights rise and Dora passes well to the south.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 5 a.m. HST: