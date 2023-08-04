(BIVN) – A Hawaiian Cultural Festival celebrating the 51st anniversary Establishment Day will be held August 12th and August 13th at Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site.

From the National Park Service:

Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site will celebrate its 51st anniversary Establishment Day, “Hoʻokuikahi”, Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 2023. Festivities will commence on Saturday at 6:00 a.m. with a hoʻokupu (gift giving) ceremony, followed by various workshops and demonstrations showcasing traditional Hawaiian arts and crafts, such as ulana lauhala (lauhala weaving), holo waʻa (canoe rides), kuiki (quilting), Hawaiian games, lei haku ame lei wili (different lei making styles), ulana niu (coconut frond weaving), kapa making, ʻohe hano ihu (bamboo nose flute), and live Hawaiian music. The event will continue on Sunday, August 13 at 9:30 a.m. and both days will conclude at 3:00 p.m..

This year’s theme is “E ʻŌpū Aliʻi”, which means “Have the Heart of a Chief”. The event is free to attend and will be held at Pelekane Bay, below Puʻukoholā Heiau in Kawaihae. To find parking, follow the signs along the roadway near the park. The weather in Kawaihae is typically dry and humid, so it is recommended to use sunscreen, wear comfortable clothing, and bring your own water, refreshments, and lunch if you plan on staying all day.

This free public event is sponsored by the National Park Service, Hawai’i Pacific Parks Association, and Nā Aikane o Puʻukoholā Heiau. For more information, please call 808-882-7218 ext. 1101 or visit nps.gov/puhe.