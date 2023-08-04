(BIVN) – The Kohala Swimming Pool will reopne on August 12, 2023, following a prolonged closure due to mechanical issues.

From a Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation news release:

This significant achievement has been made possible thanks to the unwavering support of the Friends of Kohala Pool, who have contributed enormously to the reopening process. Their contributions ranged from dedicated planning efforts to significant fundraising campaigns, and hands-on construction work.

“The pool was initially closed on January 12, 2022, due to numerous systems failures in the pump room. We are immensely grateful for the determination, resilience, and unity shown by the Friends of Kohala Pool and the local community during this challenging period,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation.

“The reopening of the Kohala Swimming Pool is a testament to what we can achieve when we work hand-in-hand with community partners,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This is a win for everyone, especially for the community members who eagerly await the chance to once again enjoy this valuable resource.”

The Department extends a warm invitation to the community for a grand reopening celebration on August 12, 2023 at 9:30am. Beginning August 12, 2023, the Kohala Swimming Pool’s schedule will be Tuesday thru Saturday, 10am-12:45pm, and 2pm-5:45pm.

For more information, please contact the department’s aquatics section at (808) 961-8694.