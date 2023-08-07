(BIVN) – Major Hurricane Dora is on a track to pass far south of Hawaiʻi island, however there are still various wind and surf warnings in effect for the Big Island.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday morning, Dora was a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph. Dora was 675 miles southeast of Hilo, and moving west near 23 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

“Breezy easterly trade winds are forecast to become strong and gusty later today through midweek as Hurricane Dora passes far to the south,” wrote the National Weather Service on Monday morning. “Outside of a few windward showers this morning, very dry air arriving from the east will limit rainfall chances through Wednesday.”

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi through 6 a.m. on Wednesday. East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 65 mph expected.

“Satellite imagery showed the leading edge of a very suppressed and dry air mass approaching from the east, which also marks the leading edge of the easterly wind surge,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu stated. “This drier air (PWs dipping well below normal) combined with a strong pressure gradient between Dora passing to the south and high pressure to the north will support strong and gusty winds later today through midweek. The subsidence inversion is forecast to dip to around 3000 ft, which is well below normal. This stable/dry air and low inversion combined with the strong pressure gradient (50 kt winds shown around the inversion to 850 mb) will generate advisory to warning-level wind speeds this afternoon through Wednesday.”

A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for leeward portions of the Big Island. “Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and low humidities below 45 percent will produce critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday night,” forecasters said. The warning area includes Kona, Kohala, and the Big Island interior.

In addition, there is a High Surf Warning for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island from 6 p.m. Monday evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday. “Dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet” will be possible due to the “combination of very strong trades, large seas and a moderately sized, moderate period easterly swell generated from Dora.”

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu at 5 a.m. HST: