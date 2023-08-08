UPDATE – (10:45 p.m.) – “Multiple fires in the Mauna Kea Beach area continue to threaten structures, with one support structure having sustained significant damages,” Hawaiʻi County reported in a news release. “Guests at the Mauna Kea Resort have been asked to shelter in place. Emergency Medical personnel are on the scene to monitor the situation and provide medical services if needed. Access to the resort area will remain closed until further notice.”

There was also a flare-up reported near Spencer’s Beach Park on the Kohala coast. “Campers in the area were evacuated as a precaution prior to any threats in the immediate area,” the County said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the State of Hawai‘i’s request for a disaster declaration. Officials say the decision under the Fire Management Assistance Grant program “opens the door to allow for federal reimbursement of up to 75% of the eligible firefighting costs.”

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency says the fire “began early Tuesday and threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, a rural community near the northern tip of Hawai‘i island with a total population of more than 500 people. The fire was also threatening a volunteer fire department, local electrical transmission lines, and an AT&T cellular communications tower in the area.”

(BIVN) – As the wildfire fight continues in North Hawaiʻi, some residential evacuations are no longer in effect, and new evacuations have been ordered.

A flare-up in the area of the Mauna Kea Resort, just mauka of the golf course, has triggered an evacuation order for the North Fairways at Mauna Kea and the Villas at Mauna Kea. Guests at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel have been asked to shelter in place, officials say, and “emergency Medical Services are on-site to monitor the situation and provide medical services if needed.”

Due to these fires near the Mauna Kea and Hāpuna Beach resorts, the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway is closed between the 69-mile marker and the Kawaihae Road Junction.

Meanwhile, County officials say significant progress has been made on the Akoni Pule Highway fire in the North Kohala area. The over-1,800 acre wildfire caused mandatory evacuations to the neighborhoods around Kohala Ranch, and the blaze is still not contained. However, “as a result of the progress, residents of Kohala By the Sea, Kohala Waterfront, and Kohala Estates are able to return home,” officials announced Tuesday evening.

“Additionally, access to the northern portion of Kohala Ranch is accessible to Kamakani Street via the Kohala Mountain Road,” the County of Hawaiʻi reported. “Akoni Pule Highway remains closed between the 6 and 17-mile markers.”

The Lalamilo fire in Waimea remains contained.

Shelters are open at Hisaoka Park in Kapaʻau and Waimea Community Center in Waimea.

The High Wind Warning and the Red Flag Warning for Kohala and other leeward and interior areas of Hawaiʻi island have both been extended into Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service reports.