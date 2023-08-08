(BIVN) – Emergency officials are expanding the evacuation area in North Kohala as the brush fire that started this morning off of Akoni Pule Highway near Kohala Ranch continues to burn.

In a 11 a.m. HST message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials requested the evacuation of the following residential areas:

Kohala Ranch, north and south of Ala Kahua Street

Kohala By the Sea

Kohala Waterfront

Kohala Estates

County officials say evacuation shelters have been opened in North Kohala at Hisaoka Gym in Kapaʻau, and in Waimea at the Waimea Community Center.

A second brush fire in Waimea near Lalamilo subdivision has been restricted within containment lines, emergency officials say.

A High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning remains in place for Kohala, as well as other leeward and interior areas of Hawaiʻi island.