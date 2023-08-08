Big Island Video News

Kohala Evacuations Expanded As Brush Fire Continues Burning
by Big Island Video News
NORTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - Firefighters are increasing the evacuated area due to the brush fire that started off of Akoni Pule Highway near Kohala Ranch earlier Tuesday.

(BIVN) – Emergency officials are expanding the evacuation area in North Kohala as the brush fire that started this morning off of Akoni Pule Highway near Kohala Ranch continues to burn.

In a 11 a.m. HST message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials requested the evacuation of the following residential areas:

  • Kohala Ranch, north and south of Ala Kahua Street
  • Kohala By the Sea
  • Kohala Waterfront
  • Kohala Estates

County officials say evacuation shelters have been opened in North Kohala at Hisaoka Gym in Kapaʻau, and in Waimea at the Waimea Community Center.

A second brush fire in Waimea near Lalamilo subdivision has been restricted within containment lines, emergency officials say.

A High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning remains in place for Kohala, as well as other leeward and interior areas of Hawaiʻi island.