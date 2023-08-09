(BIVN) – Roads are closed and evacuation orders are still in effect for some locations of Kohala, as firefighters continue to battle three wildfires amid an ongoing Red Flag Warning.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense alert message on Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. HST:

Hawaii Fire Department reports Fire Crews continue to battle 3 fires in North and South Kohala. Due to these fires the following road closures remain in effect. Akoni Pule Highway, Highway 270 at the 6 and 17 Mile Markers, and Queen Kaahumanu Highway between the 69 Mile Marker and Kawaihae Junction, continue to remain closed. The mandatory evacuations for Kohala Ranch between Akoni Pule Highway and Kamakani Loop and the Mauna Kea Resort, North Fairways residential area remain in effect at this time. A Red Flag Warning remains in place and critical fire weather conditions of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures makes for extreme fire danger. Please postpone all outdoor activities using open flames and parking of vehicles on dry vegetation after driving.

UPDATE – (6:40 a.m.) – Police report Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway remains closed from the Kawaihae Road junction to the Westin Hapuna entrance due to the fires.

UPDATE – (6:55 a.m.) – From the office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth: