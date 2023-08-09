(BIVN) – Roads are closed and evacuation orders are still in effect for some locations of Kohala, as firefighters continue to battle three wildfires amid an ongoing Red Flag Warning.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense alert message on Wednesday morning at 4 a.m. HST:
Hawaii Fire Department reports Fire Crews continue to battle 3 fires in North and South Kohala. Due to these fires the following road closures remain in effect.
Akoni Pule Highway, Highway 270 at the 6 and 17 Mile Markers, and Queen Kaahumanu Highway between the 69 Mile Marker and Kawaihae Junction, continue to remain closed.
The mandatory evacuations for Kohala Ranch between Akoni Pule Highway and Kamakani Loop and the Mauna Kea Resort, North Fairways residential area remain in effect at this time.
A Red Flag Warning remains in place and critical fire weather conditions of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures makes for extreme fire danger. Please postpone all outdoor activities using open flames and parking of vehicles on dry vegetation after driving.
UPDATE – (6:40 a.m.) – Police report Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway remains closed from the Kawaihae Road junction to the Westin Hapuna entrance due to the fires.
UPDATE – (6:55 a.m.) – From the office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth:
Hawaiʻi County officials have confirmed that multiple brushfires are continuing to burn along the South Kohala coastline. The Akoni Pule Highway brushfire is roughly 60% contained and remains a threat to structures in the southern portion of Kohala Ranch between Kamakani Loop and the highway. Access is available to the northern portion of Kohala Ranch, above Kamakani Loop, via Kohala Mountain Road. Akoni Pule Highway remains closed between the 6 and 17-mile markers.
Multiple fires in the Mauna Kea Beach area continue to threaten structures, with one support structure having sustained significant damages. Guests at the Mauna Kea Resort continue to shelter in place. Emergency Medical personnel are on the scene to monitor the situation and provide medical services if needed. Access to the resort area will remain closed until further notice.
Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway is closed between the 69-mile marker and the Kawaihae Road Junction.
A flare-up near Spencer’s Beach Park has also been reported. Campers in the area were evacuated as a precaution prior to any threats in the immediate area.
The Lalamilo fire in Waimea has been contained.
Hawaiʻi Fire Department (HFD) crews are on the scene at all incidents and working to contain the fires. Further evacuations may be necessary. Individuals in and around the area should remain on high alert.
Shelters remain open at Hisaoka Park in Kapaʻau and Waimea Community Center in Kamuela. Additional shelters may be opened based on need.
