(BIVN) – Earthquakes and ground deformation rates on Kīlauea are increasing, indicating the Hawaiʻi island volcano is showing signs of elevated unrest.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY/YELLOW. Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday issued a special status report concerning the increase in seismicity at the summit. They also noted that no unusual activity has been observed along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Although there is no change in the alert level, the USGS HVO will be returning to issuing daily updates on Kīlauea starting on Tuesday.

From the USGS status report: