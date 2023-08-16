(BIVN) – Police have identified the Waikoloa man killed on Sunday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Kaʻū.

30-year-old Koa Kane Clark died following a collision with a rockfall sign fronting Manuka State Recreational Park.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a 8:08 p.m. call, police determined that a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz 280 convertible was heading north on Highway 11 at a very high rate of speed. The Mercedes-Benz lost control and drove off of the roadway (Mauka) and struck the rockwall sign that was fronting Manuka State Recreational Park. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle. The 30-year-old male was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead on Monday (August 14, 2023) at 1:18 a.m.

A 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Police believe that speed and impairment are factors in the crash. The 30-year-old driver was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

This is the 11th traffic fatality this year compared to 25 at this time last year.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.