(BIVN) – A 18-year-old male was critically injured after a fall down an 80 foot cliff on the White Road hiking trail in the area of Waimea on Wednesday.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the situation on the afternoon of August 16, and found the injured man being attended to by another person in the hiking party.

“After multiple attempts, due to inclement weather,” the fire department says the rescue helicopter was able to locate the party and pass on the location to another helicopter.

The second helicopter was able to put a “rescue man on the ground with patient, attend to patients injuries, and package patient for transport via longline and litter basket.” The fallen male was brought out of the ravine and transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in critical condition.

The fire department added that the three remaining members of the hiking party returned to the entrance of the illegal hiking trail at White Road, where they met with the Department of Land and Natural Resources officials.

In the recent past, the Hawaiʻi DLNR said the White Road trail was closed for safety reasons, although it has unfortunately been advertised widely on social media as “a great hike to do at your own risk.” Previously, hikers found on the trail have been cited for trespass.