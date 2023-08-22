(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, but the volcano continues to exhibit signs of elevated unrest. Scientists have observed three earthquake swarms just south of Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the last week.

Kīlauea has been quiet since lava was last observed erupting from a vent at the summit on June 19, 2023. The current Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

In a Tuesday update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported a small earthquake swarm occurred on Monday evening, from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. About 25 earthquakes were measured at a depth of 1-2 miles (2-3 km) below the surface, south of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. This was the third earthquake swarm in this area in the past week. Scientists say the events are likely being caused by the movement of magma in Kīlauea’s south caldera region.

“Over the past day the Uēkahuna tiltmeter recorded a small deflationary tilt trend,” HVO wrote, “however the Sand Hill tiltmeter, southwest of the summit, continues to indicate inflation. The detected earthquake swarms and tiltmeter data indicate that Kīlauea summit is still exhibiting signs of elevated unrest.”

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the summit are low. The most recent emission rate of 86 tonnes per day was measured on August 15.

The USGS HVO is issuing daily updates on Kīlauea.