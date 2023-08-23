(BIVN) – The number of daily earthquakes under Kīlauea volcano continues to rise, however the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY/YELLOW.

The number of earthquakes shows that Kīlauea, although not erupting, is currently exhibiting signs of elevated unrest.

“This morning, from about 4:30 to 8:30 am, an earthquake swarm of approximately 50 earthquakes occurred at a depth of 1-2 miles (2-3 km) below the surface, south of Halemaʻumaʻu crater,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Wednesday. “This is the fourth earthquake swarm in this area in the past week, and is likely caused by movement of magma in Kīlauea’s south caldera region.”

Scientists added that the “recent general trend of inflationary tilt on summit tiltmeters continued through the past day.”

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the summit remain low, and no unusual activity has been noted along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift zone.