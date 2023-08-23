(BIVN) – A Keaʻau man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping following an incident that reportedly occurred last week in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

40-year-old James Pomaikai Kepa made his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon, August 21, following the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old female. From the Hawaiʻi Police:

The charges against Kepa stem from an incident reported on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when Puna Patrol officers responded to a residence in Volcano where it was reported that a 12-year-old female had been sexually assaulted. It was reported that the juvenile victim had gone to the Hawaiian Paradise Park residence to visit Kepa’s daughter. While at the residence, Kepa reportedly lured the victim into his room, locked her inside, physically restrained her by tying her up, and over the course of the night struck the victim in the face and upper body causing pain, and sexually assaulted her. On the morning of August 17th, Kepa reportedly untied the victim and allowed her to leave his bedroom. She then left the residence and was able to contact family and ultimately report this incident to police.

Detectives have charged Kepa with:

two counts of first-degree sexual assault

second-degree assault

kidnapping

violation of a protective order

Kepa’s bail was set at $610,000.