(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is cautioning those seeking to donate to online fundraisers in support of the victims of the Lāhainā wildfires.

Attorney General Anne Lopez is reminding the public to “carefully research before they either donate or create a fundraising event.”

“We have seen a dramatic increase in fundraising efforts on various social media platforms,” said Attorney General Lopez. “We have also seen an increase in complaints of possible ‘scam’ charities soliciting donations on behalf of the victims of the Lāhainā fire. Residents are urged to take their time to do their research before donating.”

The Attorney General encourages residents to to verify if a charity is legitimate by checking its status on the following online sources:

The Attorney General says residents can also visit the Federal Trade Commission website for detailed tips on how to avoid scammers, such as:

1. Find out who is behind the crowdfunding request and donate only to campaigns organized by people who you actually know.

2. Pay attention to who’s asking and who’s getting the money. Check where the donation link goes. Confirm with the person who posted the link that he or she knows the person behind the fundraiser.

3. Check to see if the fundraiser provides clear information on the following:

Where your money goes. Who is receiving your donation?

Who is receiving your donation? Fees. Will the fundraiser take any fees from the donation?

Will the fundraiser take any fees from the donation? Timing. When will the charity actually receive my donation?

When will the charity actually receive my donation? Follow-through. What will happen to my donation if my donation cannot be sent to the charity I chose?

What will happen to my donation if my donation cannot be sent to the charity I chose? Your information. Will my information be shared with the charity or anyone else?

If these details are not clear, the Attorney General says you should “consider taking your donation elsewhere or donate directly to the charities.”

The Attorney General added: