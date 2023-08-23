(BIVN) – An upcoming community meeting in Kaʻū will focus on the future use of the Great Crack and Ala Waiʻi areas under Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From the National Park Service:

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park seeks community input about the potential future use and stewardship of the remote Great Crack and Ala Waiʻi areas and will host a community “talk story” meeting at the Pāhala Community Center on Saturday, September 23 from noon to 2 p.m.

The park accepted stewardship of the 1,951-acre Great Crack in 2018, and the adjacent 2,750-acre Ala Waiʻi area in 2022 because of their unique geologic, biological and cultural resources and public concerns for the areas to be protected from future development.

The rugged areas, while mostly barren lava rock, with no surface water, few trees, and little shade, are superb examples of the geologic forces that shape the Southwest Rift Zone of Kīlauea volcano and are known to contain cultural and natural resources. The Pacific Ocean borders their windswept lava rock cliffs.

The park is working to create a long-term plan for managing the Great Crack and Ala Waiʻi areas. Great Crack, an 18-mile long fissure up to 50 feet wide in some places, was designated as potential wilderness in 1978 while under private ownership. Over the years, various commercial developments were proposed by the previous landowner, including a space launch facility, but none were implemented. Ala Waiʻi needs to be evaluated for wilderness eligibility.

Both areas are currently managed by the park as wilderness backcountry and are open to the public for day hiking. Overnight use is allowed with a backcountry permit obtained through Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Backcountry Office.

The public may also submit comments via mail or email to the park superintendent:

Attention: Superintendent Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

P.O. Box 52

Hawaii National Park, HI 96718

Or email havo_superintendent@nps.gov

For more information on the Great Crack and Ala Waiʻi , visit the park website.

The mission of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is to protect, conserve, and study the volcanic landscapes and associated natural and cultural resources and processes, and to facilitate safe public access to active volcanism, diverse geographic settings, and wilderness for public education and enjoyment.