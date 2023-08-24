(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday announced that the 24th annual He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, September 9, at the traditional location of Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park in Hilo.

From the County news release:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announces the He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, September 9, from 10 am to 3 pm in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park.

The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters. Darlene Ahuna, Taishoji Taiko, Just Us Band, Christy Lassiter, and Ben Kaili & Kanakapila will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Additional public parking will be available at the Kuawa Street Park parking lot, and KapohoKine Adventures will provide free shuttle services to the festival. Lihiwai Street, from Banyan Drive to Isles, will be closed to vehicular traffic Friday, September 8, through 6 pm Saturday, September 9.

In partnership with the County of Hawai‘i and adding to the day’s activities to honor the Queen’s birthday, The Grand Naniloa Resort will also host events starting with a Pop-Up Mākeke at 10 am. Live entertainment will start at 12 pm and continue into the evening, featuring Hawaiian music, hula. Other activities will consist of immersive cultural displays, including hula implements and lei hulu.

The County of Hawaiʻi invites the public to attend this alcohol-, drug- and litter-free event coordinated in collaboration with private enterprises, community organizations, and numerous government agencies.

On behalf of the County of Hawaiʻi, we thank the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens and the many private, public, and community entities and persons that worked cooperatively to present this annual celebration in honor of Queen Liliʻuokalani.

More information may be obtained by calling the Department of Parks & Recreation’s Culture & Education Division at (808) 961-8706.