(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth and his cabinet held another town hall event Thursday evening at a crowded Cooper Center in Volcano Village, where officials heard the usual questions and concerns from residents about roads, planning, and emergency preparedness.

However, many of the attendees came looking to question the mayor on a variety of other issues, like vaccinations, the Maui wildfires, and a concept referred to as “15-minute smart cities”, which Mayor Roth said he was unfamiliar with.

One outburst, concerning the allowance of sexually explicit materials in schools and public libraries, led to a situation that required the intervention of security.

One speaker from Volcano apologized that so many residents from outside town came to the meeting to speak out on matters that were not directly related to village concerns.

A video recording of the event is available for viewing on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55.