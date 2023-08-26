(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County will be one of 12 municipalities participating Cities Forward program, a U.S. Department of State initiative “seeks to foster urban sustainability on a global scale.”

On Friday, Mayor Mitch Roth announced that Hawaiʻi County had been handpicked for the program, which is a collaborative endeavor involving the U.S. Department of State, the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives — Local Governments for Sustainability, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and the Institute of the Americas.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Cities Forward program is strategically designed to empower cities across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean (LAC) in their journey toward crafting resilient, inclusive, and sustainable futures. Participating municipalities are equipped to tackle pressing urban challenges head-on through project consultation, co-design, and the exchange of knowledge. “Our administration continues to build partnerships to help ensure the sustainability of our island home, which, to us, means forging an island that allows our keiki every opportunity to live and thrive here for generations,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have received the honor of this partnership and look forward to collaborating with states and nations across the globe who share similar goals. A thriving community cannot be achieved alone, as a rising tide lifts all ships. We look forward to embarking on this journey with Fortaleza and collectively shaping a brighter, more resilient future for our communities together.” Hawaiʻi County has been thoughtfully paired with Fortaleza, Brasil—a partnership that promises to enrich local insight and leverage the wealth of global resources available through ICLEI’s international network of agencies. This collaboration ensures the creation of innovative, comprehensive sustainability solutions tailored to the unique needs of both regions. Hawaiʻi County and Fortaleza secured this opportunity amongst a competitive pool of 129 applications from cities across the Americas. Through Hawaiʻi County’s participation, we aim not only to celebrate the wisdom of our indigenous practices but also to bring back the most cutting-edge solutions the global community has to offer regarding social, economic, and environmental resiliency.

More information about the Cities Forward program is available on the Local Governments For Sustainability website.