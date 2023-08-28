(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted a Fire Weather Watch, as well as a Coastal Hazard Message, for the State of Hawaiʻi.

The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, as gusty winds and low humidity could pose a fire threat in leeward areas.

“Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and lowering humidities could produce critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon,” the forecasters wrote. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected in leeward areas, with minimum humidities of 45 to 50 percent on Wednesday, lowering to 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, isolated minor coastal flooding is possible during high tides.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service said. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”