(BIVN) – The Red Flag Warning that was posted for Hawaiʻi last week is no longer in effect, and while the ban on outdoor burning has been lifted, fire dangers still exist, especially for dry leeward areas.

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the County of Hawaiʻi shared this information:

Mayor Mitch Roth is calling upon Hawaiʻi Island residents to prioritize fire safety practices during the upcoming long weekend, aiming to minimize the risk of wildfires. This appeal follows the recent expiration of the Red Flag Warning for Hawaiʻi on August 31. Despite the warning’s end, persistent weather conditions on the leeward side of Hawaiʻi Island continue to pose a threat for brushfires.

In tandem with residents’ proactive efforts, Hawaiʻi County officials are maintaining a state of high alert, with staff available throughout the weekend to address any emerging hazards.

“We believe in erring on the side of caution,” Mayor Mitch Roth emphasized. “Recent weather patterns have led to several fires in the past few weeks that could have been prevented with greater awareness. Each fire jeopardizes the safety of our firefighters and, potentially, our residents – a situation we’re committed to avoiding at all costs. Sometimes, it’s the small actions that can make the most significant difference.”

With the expiration of the Red Flag Warning, all camping permits for the weekend are valid. Nevertheless, the County discourages residents at our beach parks from engaging in activities that could result in uncontrollable fires.

Furthermore, the County strongly advises limiting the use of open flames, fire pits, and grills over the weekend, as embers can easily travel and ignite new fires. Outdoor activities that could generate sparks, such as welding, metal grinding, and grass cutting, should be avoided. Residents are also urged not to park vehicles on dry grass after traveling.

Adhering to these guidelines can contribute significantly to ensuring a fire-safe weekend.

Finally, property owners are urged to secure outdoor items and implement essential fire safety measures on their premises. Valuable recommendations for homeowners can be found on the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization’s official website, offering comprehensive information on wildfire prevention and safety measures.

The County of Hawaiʻi commits to promptly communicating any updates or changes in conditions. Safety remains the utmost priority, and the cooperation of all residents is indispensable in mitigating the risks associated with the current fire-prone weather conditions.