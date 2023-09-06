(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred in South Kona on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:44 p.m. on September 5th, officers responded to a report of a missing fisherman at Hoʻokena Beach Park.

The victim – a 53-year-old Kona man later identified as John Losalio – reportedly jumped into the water to untangle his fishing line, but was slammed against rocks after being pulled in near the shore by several large waves.

Losalio then disappeared from sight as he was pulled further out to sea.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department was able to locate Losalio, and he was then taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.