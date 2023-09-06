(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reported a structural fire in an apartment complex on Kekumu Place in Waikoloa Village on Wednesday evening.

“Fire personnel are on scene and actively fighting the fire so please avoid the area,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced in a radio alert message. “Fire and smoke may be visible.”

UPDATE – (September 7) – Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the building that was described as a two story, 4-unit, apartment style family dwelling.

“Company 16 & BC2 on scene within 7 minutes of alarm to find 4 unit, 2 story, apartment style building 50% involved on first and second floor,” the fire department wrote in a later news release. “First in engine company able to knock down fire with initial attack of 2 preconnect lines. All occupants accounted for.”

There were no injuries reported in the fire, and one animal was rescued: a family dog, who was found hiding in the upstairs burnt unit, alive and unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.