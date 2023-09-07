(BIVN) – A first-degree terroristic threatening investigation was initiated after a social media threat was made towards a Waiākea High School student on Wednesday night.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation after a Waiākea High School student received a threat via social media. On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:00 p.m., Hilo officers received a call from a concerned parent reporting that their teen received a threatening social media message from an unknown person. Although the identification of the suspect and origin of the message has not been determined, the police department will maintain a police presence at the school while it is in session on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The case is being investigated by detectives with the Area I Juvenile Aid Section.

School officials said Waiakea High School “has implemented a comprehensive security plan” as a precautionary measure, which “includes the presence of additional security personnel and Hawaii County Police officers on campus.”

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Corey Kaneko of the Area I Juvenile Aide Section at (808) 961-8843 or via email at corey.kaneko@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.