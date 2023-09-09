(BIVN) – Police are investigating a report of a stolen 4×4 all-terrain vehicle in Waimea. The ATV was taken from the area of Mana Road some time between Thursday, August 31, 2023, and Friday, September 1, 2023.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The ATV is described as a Red Honda Rancher 420 with the letter “P” cow branded on both sides of the vehicle’s fender, a “bull head logo” cow branded on both sides of the gas tank, and the number “138” etched on top of the gas tank. The estimated value of the ATV is $9,000.

Police ask anyone with information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Kiley Loo at Kiley.loo@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.