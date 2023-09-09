(BIVN) – A Fire Prevention & Resilience Fair was held in Waimea on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Waimea Resilience Hub, took place at the Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall. It offered an opportunity for residents to talk with various federal, state and county agencies, as well as community fire safety and resilience experts.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

As many as 1,000 people were expected to attend a wildfire fair today, organized by the Waimea Resilience Hub, at the Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall. Planning for the fair began last winter, well in advance of wildfires on Hawai’i Island and recent ones on Maui, including the blaze that leveled Lāhainā town and killed more than 100 people, with five dozen others still unaccounted for. One of the organizers of the event, Tim Bostock, believes many Waimea area residents became more fire wise following the massive Mana Road fire four years ago. “As recent fire disasters around the state have shown, preparation and resilience are critical to all communities for all kinds of natural and human-caused disasters,” Bostock said. Participants were encouraged to place colored dots under disaster types they most worry about. Wildfires and earthquakes were the top two.