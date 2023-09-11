(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police detectives are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Lau‘i Street in Kona on Monday, September 11, just before 11:30 a.m.

From a police news release:

While on Kaiminani Drive around 11:30 a.m., a Kona patrol officer was flagged down by a 35-year-old man from Kamuela, who reported that he and another male victim had been shot at by a male suspect while seated in their parked vehicle in the 73-4300 block of Lau‘i Street. The victim also reported that the shooter was accompanied by other suspects who were reportedly operating gray-colored and black-colored Honda sedans. Immediately upon receiving this information, officers conducted area checks and located the responsible individual on Ane Keohokalole Highway near the Kaiminani Drive intersection. One male suspect was taken into police custody without incident and remains at the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation by detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

Police say this “appears to be an isolated incident”.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Joshua Pa, via email at Joshua.Pa@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police say. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”