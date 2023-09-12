(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continued on Tuesday morning, with all lava activity confined to the downdropped block and Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports no unusual activity along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. The Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH and the Aviaton Color Code is ORANGE.

During a Monday helicopter overflight, geologists were able to capture the necessary visual and thermal imagery to produce new maps, showing the changes at the summit.

From the Monday update by the USGS HVO:

The line of vents stretches approximately 0.8 miles (1.4 km), from the eastern part of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor extending into the east wall of the downdropped block. Effusion rates appear down from initial eruptive rate, but remain high. Lava fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset, but remain up to about 10-15 meters (32-50 feet) high this morning. Lava erupted from fissures on the downdropped block is flowing in a westward direction towards Halema‘uma‘u crater, covering much of the surface with active lava. The laser rangefinder is aimed at a western portion of Halema‘uma‘u crater, not near the new eruptive activity, and recorded about 2.5 m (8 feet) of new lava added to that portion of the crater floor.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reported the closure of the Keanakākoʻi viewing area on Monday due to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and volcanic particulates. The location will remain closed until it is safe to reopen. Other viewing area – like those at Uēkahuna, Kīlauea Overlook and areas along Crater Rim Trail – remain open to the public.