Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kilauea Eruption Changes Charted In New USGS Maps
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - A helicopter overflight allowed scientists to gather the data needed to produce the new maps.

USGS: “HVO geologists observed the new eruption within Kīlauea summit caldera during an eruption-monitoring overflight the morning of September 11, 2023. Multiple minor fountains remain active in the eastern portion of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor and on the downdropped block within Kīlauea’s summit caldera. The line of vents stretches approximately 0.8 miles (1.4 km), from the eastern part of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor extending into the east wall of the downdropped block. Lava fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset, but remain up to about 10-15 meters (32-50 feet) high (Monday) morning.” (USGS photos by J. Schmith)

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continued on Tuesday morning, with all lava activity confined to the downdropped block and Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports no unusual activity along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. The Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH and the Aviaton Color Code is ORANGE.

During a Monday helicopter overflight, geologists were able to capture the necessary visual and thermal imagery to produce new maps, showing the changes at the summit.

USGS: “This map depicts activity within Halema‘uma‘u on the second day of the eruption, September 11. Lava is currently erupting from multiple fissures on the eastern down-dropped block from the 2018 caldera collapse, inundating both the block itself and sections of the western crater floor. The western floor was built during the previous four eruptions in Halema‘uma‘u, dating back to 2020; the extent of lava from the June 2023 eruption is marked in light purple. Approximately 448 acres (181 hectares) have been covered with new lava in the past two days.”

From the Monday update by the USGS HVO:

The line of vents stretches approximately 0.8 miles (1.4 km), from the eastern part of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor extending into the east wall of the downdropped block. Effusion rates appear down from initial eruptive rate, but remain high. Lava fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset, but remain up to about 10-15 meters (32-50 feet) high this morning. Lava erupted from fissures on the downdropped block is flowing in a westward direction towards Halema‘uma‘u crater, covering much of the surface with active lava. The laser rangefinder is aimed at a western portion of Halema‘uma‘u crater, not near the new eruptive activity, and recorded about 2.5 m (8 feet) of new lava added to that portion of the crater floor.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reported the closure of the Keanakākoʻi viewing area on Monday due to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and volcanic particulates. The location will remain closed until it is safe to reopen. Other viewing area – like those at Uēkahuna, Kīlauea Overlook and areas along Crater Rim Trail – remain open to the public.

Kīlauea summit thermal map by USGS. The scale of the thermal map ranges from blue to red, with blue colors indicative of cooler temperatures and red colors indicative of warmer temperatures.