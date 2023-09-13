(BIVN) – Police report a fatal single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in Hilo on Wednesday morning appears to be the result of a medical emergency.

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash that took place at the intersection of Kapiolani Street and West Kawili Street at 8:54 a.m. on September 13.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Police investigators determined that a 2012 Toyota Highlander was traveling east on West Kawili Street and made a left onto Kapiolani Street at the intersection. The vehicle continued into the right-hand shoulder of Kapiolani Street and proceeded through a chain-link fence, coming to rest within an active construction area. There were no signs of braking and no other vehicles were involved. The operator of the Toyota Highlander has been identified as 76-year-old Charles Kanoho of Hilo, who was unresponsive at the scene of the collision. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead at 9:39 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. At this time, the collision appears to be the result of a medical emergency. Further investigation will be conducted to determine additional factors. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation as a result of the traffic collision. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about it, to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police say this is 13th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 25 traffic fatalities this time last year.