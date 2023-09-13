(BIVN) – Police have arrested and charged a Waimea man in connection with the shooting incident that occurred in Kona on Monday, September 11.

Detectives with Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section charged 40-year-old Shayne Unea with numerous offenses, including attempted murder and terroristic threatening.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

While on Kaiminani Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a Kona patrol officer was flagged down by a 35-year-old man from Waimea, who reported that he and another male victim had been shot at by a male suspect while seated in their parked vehicle in the 73-4300 block of Lau‘i Street. Immediately conducting checks of the area, officers located and arrested Unea and recovered the 2016 Honda sedan he was operating at the time of the incident. On Tuesday, September 12, Area II detectives executed a search warrant for the 2016 Honda, which resulted in the recovery of 39 rounds of ammunition.

Unea was later charged with the following offenses, and his bail was set at $334,250:

Second-degree attempted murder

Two counts first-degree terroristic threatening

Ownership or possession prohibited

First-degree reckless endangering

Second-degree reckless endangering

First-degree criminal property damage

Driving without a license

Resisting order to stop

Police say Unea remains in police custody pending his initial hearing scheduled on Wednesday, September 13, at 11 a.m. in Kona District Court.

“Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Pa, via email at Joshua.pa@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311,” a police news release stated. “Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”