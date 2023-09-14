(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea continues, with all activity confined to the summit caldera in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

New photos posted to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website show recent views of the lava emerging from the east portion of Halemaʻumaʻu crater and on the downdropped block which formed during the 2018 summit collapse.

On September 12, as they were conducting a helicopter overflight, HVO scientists found a safe location to land on the downdropped block in order to retrieve “seismic nodes, which had been deployed during the Kīlauea Seismic Imaging Project earlier this year”, the USGS reported. They also collected samples of tephra from the now-inactive easternmost fissures of the new eruption. Scientists say these samples will be analyzed to better understand how and why the new eruption occurred.

The samples “will be processed for various analyses to determine what the lava composition is and what minerals it might contain, such as olivine”, HVO wrote.

USGS reported on Wednesday that summit seismic activity “is dominated by eruptive tremor (a signal associated with fluid movement) with very few volcano tectonic earthquakes.” The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate measurement, taken on the morning of September 10th, was 30,000 tonnes per day.