(BIVN) – The latest summit eruption at Kīlauea continued Friday morning. All activity remains confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Kīlauea is now erupting at the summit for the fifth time since 2020! The ongoing eruption offers an opportunity for Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) staff to learn and collaborate with partners at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UH-Hilo) Geology Department. Kīlauea eruptions in 2020–2021, 2021–2022, January–March 2023, and June 2023 started and remained within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The newest eruption that began Sunday, September 10, also started as a lava fountain bursting from within Halemaʻumaʻu. However, in the minutes to hours immediately following eruption start, vents opened to the east, on the downdropped block that lowered during the 2018 summit collapse. This represents the first lava that has erupted within the summit caldera, but out of Halemaʻumaʻu, in 41 years! In 1982, there were two summit eruptions, both lasting less than one day, that occurred outside of Halemaʻumaʻu. Since the 2018 summit collapse, eruptions have slowly filled in Halemaʻumaʻu. In fact, the eastern rim of Halemaʻumaʻu is nearly covered with flows originating from the downdropped block. These lava flows are more accessible than those produced during earlier eruptions and geologists were able to collect a molten sample of lava from close to an erupting vent. HVO works closely with partners at UH-Hilo to quickly analyze eruption samples. What does a day in the life of a lava sample look like as it makes its way from the volcano to ultimately providing information about the nature of the eruption? When they collect a hot and molten lava sample, HVO scientists quench (cool) it in water. The sample collected on September 11 was driven from the eruption to UH-Hilo, where undergraduate geology research assistants immediately started sample preparation and analysis. First, they dried the sample by putting it in a warm oven for two hours.