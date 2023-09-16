(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Department of Health is recommending the use of a new vaccine to protect against the most common forms of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i.

The new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine has been approved and authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It addresses the XBB-lineages of the Omicron variant that accounts for 99% of COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i. The new vaccine replaces the previously approved and authorized Bivalent mRNA vaccines.

“The authorization of the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines comes at a good time. We are seeing increased numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth S. Fink. “By getting the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine, you are taking steps to help minimize the spread of disease in our communities. This is especially important as we approach the holiday season.”

From the Hawaiʻi DOH: