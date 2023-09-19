(BIVN) – A group of environmentally-minded non-profits across Hawaiʻi island were busy this past week, helping to clean beaches around the Big Island.

Several NGO groups hosted five beach cleanup events in concert with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup, as they removed trash and litter along beaches in Kaʻū, Kona, Kohala and Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund said that over the course of three days, more than one ton (2,000 pounds) of marine debris was removed from the Hawaiʻi shoreline.

From a news release shared by the clean-up participants:

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund (HWF) teamed up with Sea Cleaners NZ, that brought a group of visiting youth and young-adult ocean ambassadors from New Zealand, Australia and Oʻahu, to help support cleanup efforts in Kaʻū with HWF, and in Kohala with Pololū community stewards. The dozen ambassadors (ages 16 to 20 year-olds) also lead environmental education lessons in classrooms from Konawaena Middle and High School to Kohala High School during their time on Hawaiʻi Island. HWF community-based cleanup events are funded by private donations and a 2021 NOAA Marine Debris Program competitive grant award, and this Sea Cleaners youth ambassador trip was supported by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Hawaiian Airlines, and Billabong Australia. “Over 100 bags of ocean pollution were removed from the coastline between Ka Lae and Kamilo with support from community volunteers and the ocean ambassadors with Sea Cleaners during two cleanup events last week. We were able to remove over 1,850 pounds of marine debris, including an estimated 400 pounds of derelict fishing net bundles, and divert approximately 500 pounds of of plastic pollution from the landfill by collaborating with local artist, Don Elwing of Sea Love. Together, we can stem the rising tide of trash and better protect our native wildlife and coastal communities.” – Megan Lamson / HWF Hawaiʻi Program Director “We’ve made a lot of progress, but there is still much to do. That’s why — even 20 years in — we still measure every day in bags of rubbish removed from the water – this isn’t the kind of problem you can solve overnight with a silver bullet, it takes consistent effort every day. It will require ongoing work from all of us, from governments to companies and individual people, to shift the health of our oceans back towards where they need to be.” – Captain Hayden Smith / Sea Cleaners Founder