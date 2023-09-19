(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island residents are being encouraged to review a new draft of the central planning document for the Big Island.

On Monday, the County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department announced the release of the September 2023 Draft of the recommended General Plan 2045. The plan serves as a 25-year blueprint for the long-term growth and sustainable development of Hawaiʻi Island, officials say.

“Sustainability means responsibly safeguarding our environment, resources, and culture for the prosperity of future generations,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “The General Plan is our roadmap, guiding us to achieve this vital balance. It ensures that our actions as a community align with our commitment to future generations. We take pride in the work accomplished by our community thus far and eagerly anticipate further collaboration to create a plan as diverse and vibrant as the communities we serve.”

Residents can review the plan and leave feedback using the interactive online platform, Konveio.

The County previously announced two Public Informational Workshops on the draft plan review:

September 30, 2023, at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, Building A from 2-4 pm

October 7, 2023, at Auntie Sally’s Lūʻau Hale from 1:30-3:30 pm

The County will accept public feedback until November 20, 2023.