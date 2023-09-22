(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree and other offenses, after an arrest on Kinoʻole Street last week.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Hilo man, 41 year-old Kory Yoshio Maeda, was arrested and charged with offenses related to the attempted distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and oxycodone and possession of cocaine and heroin. The police reports allege that on September 13, 2023 officers contacted Maeda on a traffic stop while he was operating a Toyota Tacoma on Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. Following the execution of several narcotics search warrants, VICE officers recovered over 10 gross grams of methamphetamine, 16 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 14 fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin, various drug paraphernalia, and $4,600 in U.S. currency.

Maeda made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $185,000.00. Maeda was ordered to appear for a status hearing on October 4, 2023.

As the Complaint alleges, Maeda was charged with eleven offenses including Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree (attempt to distribute one-eighth ounce or more of a dangerous drug, methamphetamine), two counts of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (attempt to distribute any dangerous drug, fentanyl or oxycodone, in any amount), Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (possess one-eighth ounce or more of a dangerous drug, methamphetamine), six counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of a dangerous drug, including fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine, heroin, and/or methamphetamine) and Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia. The most serious charge, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree is a class A felony offense punishable by either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail.

The charges are merely allegations and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The traffic stop was conducted by South Hilo Patrol and the felony drug investigation was handled by the Area I VICE Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information concerning illegal narcotics distribution should call the Hawai‘i Police Department Vice Section in East Hawai‘i at (808) 934-8423, West Hawai‘i at (808) 329-0423, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.