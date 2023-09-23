(BIVN) – Kaumana Cave County Park was closed on Saturday, after a partial collapse of the cave structure was reported.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation reported, via a civil defense radio message, that the collapse “appears to be in the area near the entrance to the cave and no injuries have been reported.”

“The cave will remain closed until further notice and after an assessment is conducted on the stability of the cave to determine safety for those visiting the site,” the County officials said.

Kaumana Cave is a lava tube that was created by a Mauna Loa lava flow in 1881. The park is located just outside Hilo on Kaumana Drive.