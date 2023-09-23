(BIVN) – A 30-year-old Puna man was shot and killed by police during an incident in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Saturday.

The situation began on Friday evening, when police responded to a report of a domestic argument in Orchidland Estates. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Friday, September 22, 2023, around 11:45 p.m. Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a domestic argument between two brothers, one of whom was armed, at a residence on 34th Avenue in the Orchidland Estates subdivision in Kea‘au. When they arrived, one of the parties, a 30-year old male armed with a handgun, fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate the male with the handgun and broadcast an All-Points Bulletin for the suspect. Officers completed their investigation, identified the suspect, and classified the incident as a first-degree terroristic threatening case. Officers also confirmed that the suspect had an active confirmed bench warrant for his arrest. Overnight, officers in the Puna district continued searching for the suspect but were unable to locate him. On September 23, 2023, around 2:30 pm, officers received information about where the suspect may be hiding. They responded to an address on the dead-end side of 26th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Kea‘au. When they arrived, the officers heard noises from inside the house and announced their presence, ordering the male to exit the house and surrender. The suspect fled from the back of the house and ran into a heavily wooded vacant neighboring property on 27th Avenue.