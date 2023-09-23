(BIVN) – Tropical Depression Fourteen-E formed in the Eastern Pacific on Saturday, 925 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system could become a tropical storm as soon as Saturday afternoon, as it moves west over the ocean. After four days, the system is expected to weaken and dissipate into a trough.

“The depression appears to be quite small, and is therefore not being well-resolved by most global models,” the forecasters wrote. “The center of the cyclone appears to be just north of a tight band of deep convection. Its small size and an expected moderate shear environment could make the cyclone susceptible to rapid changes in intensity that are difficult to anticipate. The NHC intensity forecast is a little higher than the model consensus for the next 48 h, most similar to the DSHP model, but still shows only slight strengthening during that time frame. After about 72 h, wind shear is expected to increase quickly, which should cause the small cyclone to weaken.”

At this time, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect due to the system.