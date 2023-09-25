(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth has will be holding his ninth town hall event on Tuesday in Puna.

From the Office of the Mayor:

Mayor Mitch Roth is pleased to announce the ninth town hall of his series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in,” aimed at providing updates and fostering engagement with communities across Hawaiʻi Island. The event will take place at the William “Billy” Kenoi Park on Tuesday, September 26, from 5-7 p.m.

The town hall series aims to establish an open and transparent dialogue where residents can stay informed about local initiatives, express their concerns, and actively contribute to shaping the future of their respective communities.

The event will begin with Mayor Roth and key cabinet members providing updates on the county’s progress and direction during the first half-hour. These updates will be tailored to provide site-specific information relevant to the lower Puna community. The remaining hour and a half will be dedicated to a Q&A session, enabling attendees to directly pose questions to department representatives and receive responses from subject matter experts.

For those unable to attend in person, the town hall will be made available on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55. We encourage all residents to participate and engage in this critical community dialogue.

The upcoming town hall at the William “Billy” Kenoi Park on September 26 is an opportunity for residents to connect with local government, voice their concerns, and contribute to the future of their community.