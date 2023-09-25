(BIVN) – Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run traffic collision in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision that left a 26-year-old female with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the female pedestrian “has not been positively identified, but is believed to be from the Ocean View area.”
The single-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday evening, September 23, near the intersection of Paradise Parkway and Luau Drive in the Ocean View. From a police news release:
Responding to a 10:26 p.m. call, police determined that an unknown pickup truck or SUV ran over the woman, who was possibly lying in the middle of the roadway. Investigators are not able to determine the direction of travel of the unknown vehicle at this time.
The female pedestrian was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment and later transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment, where she is currently listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and failed to render aid to the pedestrian. Failure to render aid when a person is seriously injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Failure to render aid is covered under section 291C-14 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
