(BIVN) – Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run traffic collision in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision that left a 26-year-old female with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the female pedestrian “has not been positively identified, but is believed to be from the Ocean View area.”

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday evening, September 23, near the intersection of Paradise Parkway and Luau Drive in the Ocean View. From a police news release: