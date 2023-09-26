Big Island Video News

Kohala Repeater Station Rebuilt After Storm Damage
by Big Island Video News
NORTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory replaced damaged, rusted, or missing equipment and installed a new 48 volt power system at Station KOHD.

USGS: “Station KOHD on Kohala before being rebuilt in September 2023. The site was severely damaged by storms and heavy winds earlier this year. When Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field engineers arrived at the site to work on in during the week of September 11, they observed that equipment was damaged, rusted, or missing.” (USGS photo by M. Warren.)

(BIVN) – A site that houses a seismic monitoring instrument on Kohala has been repaired, following damage from storms and heavy winds earlier this year.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently reported that field engineers rebuilt the Kohala repeater station, aka KOHD, during the week of September 11th. “They replaced damaged, rusted, or missing equipment and installed a new 48 volt power system (solar panels and batteries),” the USGS wrote.

USGS: “In this photo, a new concrete pad is being built to hold the heavy battery box that help to power the site.” (USGS photo by M. Warren)

The KOHD site also serves as a repeater hub, relaying data to and from other stations.

The USGS HVO says Kohala mountain is an extinct volcano, consisting of the oldest lavas on Hawaiʻi island – dated at about 460,000 years old – and postshield-stage lavas as young as 60,000 years old.