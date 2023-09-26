(BIVN) – A site that houses a seismic monitoring instrument on Kohala has been repaired, following damage from storms and heavy winds earlier this year.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently reported that field engineers rebuilt the Kohala repeater station, aka KOHD, during the week of September 11th. “They replaced damaged, rusted, or missing equipment and installed a new 48 volt power system (solar panels and batteries),” the USGS wrote.

The KOHD site also serves as a repeater hub, relaying data to and from other stations.

The USGS HVO says Kohala mountain is an extinct volcano, consisting of the oldest lavas on Hawaiʻi island – dated at about 460,000 years old – and postshield-stage lavas as young as 60,000 years old.