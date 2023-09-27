(BIVN) – National Park Service officials are reporting a burglary at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

A male suspect entered the South Kona national park unit on September 22nd at 10 p.m., and burglarized park offices and storage areas.

U.S. Park Rangers say the suspect “stole several pieces of equipment ranging in total value of between $15,000 and $25,000.” Images of the suspect were recorded on a security camera.

Park officials say stolen items include batteries, chargers, weed whippers, chainsaws, cordless drills, grinders, sanders, and various other equipment. Some of the items were marked with “PUHO” or “NP” followed by a number.

“If you have information that could aid this investigation, or if you were in the area around September 22nd, 2023, please submit a tip,” the National Park Service wrote. “You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

There are three options to contact park officials: