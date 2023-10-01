(BIVN) – A 59-year-old Mountain View man was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle traffic crash on Railroad Avenue.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported traffic collision on Railroad Avenue in Hilo. Investigators determined that a 2001 Mazda multi-purpose vehicle was traveling north on Railroad Avenue just before the intersection with Lanikaula Street, when the vehicle veered to the right onto a gravel shoulder area and traveled approximately 150 feet before striking a shipping container.

The vehicle operator and lone occupant, a 59-year-old man, was found unresponsive at the collision scene. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

At this time, speed appears to be the primary factor in this investigation.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation as a result of the traffic collision. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information about it to please contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Jared.Cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.