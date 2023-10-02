(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green will soon choose two Associate Justices for the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court.

The names will be chosen using a list of six nominees provided by the Judicial Selection Commission, after “a thorough review of the backgrounds and qualifications of all applicants,” the State says.

The two vacancies were created by the retirements of Associate Justice Michael Wilson and Associate Justice Paula Nakayama this year.

The nominees are:

Vladimir P. Devens leads the Law Offices of Vladimir P. Devens, LLC.

Lisa M. Ginoza is Chief Judge of the State of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Summer M. M. Kupau-Odo is a judge with the State of Hawaiʻi District Court of the First Circuit.

Karen T. Nakasone is an Associate Judge with the State of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Catherine H. Remigio is a judge with the State of Hawaiʻi First Circuit Court, Second Division.

Clyde J. Wadsworth is an Associate Judge of the State of Hawaiʻi Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website.

The Governor has until Friday, October 27, to make his appointments. The nominations are subject to confirmation by the State Senate.